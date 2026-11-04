The co-founder of the Raise the Colours flag campaign has pleaded not guilty to 13 offences, including racially aggravated harassment, public-order offences and common assault.

Ryan Bridge, 45, from Bromsgrove in Worcestershire, appeared at Oxford Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday, 3 November, over allegations arising from a series of incidents in Oxfordshire earlier this year.

Bridge, whose organisation has been placing Union Jack and St George’s Cross flags on lamp-posts across England, denied all the charges put to him.

Five of the allegations will now be dealt with at Oxford Crown Court after Bridge elected to be tried by a judge and jury.

He was released on bail and is due to appear before the Crown Court on 3 December 2026.

Court hears allegations involving women speaking Italian and Greek

The court heard that several allegations relate to an incident on Abingdon Road in Oxford on 24 March, when members of Raise the Colours were reportedly putting flags on lamp-posts.

Bridge is accused of making racially aggravated remarks towards two women during confrontations involving members of the public.

One allegation concerns a woman with an Italian accent who was filming Bridge.

Prosecutors allege he told her: “You’re not in Italy anymore, you’re in England. Speak English.”

A separate allegation involves a woman who was speaking Greek during a telephone conversation with her brother.

Bridge is accused of telling her to “go home”.

He denies both allegations.

Alleged confrontation involving man wearing Palestinian keffiyeh

Another racially aggravated harassment allegation concerns an incident at an Oxfordshire service station on 31 January.

The court heard that the allegation relates to a confrontation involving a man wearing a keffiyeh in support of Palestine.

Bridge denies committing any offence during that encounter.

The charges relate to alleged incidents between 31 January and 31 March 2026.

Bridge elects Crown Court trial

Bridge appeared before District Judge Rana at Oxford Magistrates’ Court, where he confirmed his personal details and entered not-guilty pleas.

He denied three counts of racially aggravated intentional harassment, alarm or distress, along with a public-order offence under Section 4A of the Public Order Act and one count of common assault.

After being told those five allegations could be tried in either the magistrates’ court or the Crown Court, Bridge chose a jury trial.

He was released on bail and ordered to attend Oxford Crown Court on 3 December for a plea and trial preparation hearing.

Further hearings scheduled for April 2027

Bridge also denied seven offences under Section 5 of the Public Order Act relating to alleged incidents on 24 and 31 March.

He pleaded not guilty to a further count of common assault allegedly committed on 31 March.

Those eight matters will remain at Oxford Magistrates’ Court.

Trials have been scheduled for 12 and 21 April 2027.

Around 10 supporters of Raise the Colours gathered outside the court ahead of Tuesday’s hearing, waving flags.

Police originally announced 14 charges

Thames Valley Police initially announced in September that Bridge had been charged with 14 offences following an investigation into incidents across Oxfordshire.

The original charges included allegations of racially aggravated behaviour, threatening conduct and assault.

However, the charges outlined during Tuesday’s court hearing totalled 13.

The court proceedings included three allegations of racially aggravated intentional harassment, eight public-order offences and two counts of common assault.

The difference suggests the charges have been amended or reformulated since the original police announcement. The precise procedural reasons have not been publicly established.

Flag campaign faces High Court restrictions

Bridge co-founded Raise the Colours, which began placing Union Jack and St George’s Cross flags on lamp-posts and other public infrastructure across parts of England in August 2025.

The campaign has attracted support from people who regard the displays as an expression of national pride, while some local authorities have raised concerns about safety, access to public infrastructure and the conduct of individuals involved.

In July, Oxfordshire County Council secured a High Court injunction restricting the unauthorised placement of flags on or near highway structures.

The council cited concerns including road safety, trespass, obstruction and alleged harassment of workers removing flags.

Birmingham City Council has also sought a High Court injunction over the placement of flags on public infrastructure.

The outcome of that application was awaiting judgment at the time of the latest court reporting.

Bridge denies all 13 offences before the courts.

Criminal proceedings remain active, and no findings of guilt have been made.