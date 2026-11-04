A public appeal has been launched to trace a man wanted in connection with the alleged sexual assault of a young girl in Swindon.

Sekyere Owusu, believed to be aged between 40 and 45, is being sought in connection with allegations involving a female child between 2019 and 2021.

Crimestoppers has published an appeal on behalf of Wiltshire Police, asking members of the public to help locate him.

Owusu’s current whereabouts are unknown, but he is known to have links to Swindon, Royal Wootton Bassett and Marlborough.

Wanted man has links to three Wiltshire towns

According to the official Crimestoppers appeal, Owusu is described as being approximately 170cm to 175cm tall, equivalent to around 5ft 7in to 5ft 9in.

He has a slim build, black Afro-textured hair and a beard. Crimestoppers describes his appearance as Afro-Caribbean.

He is also listed under the name Owusu Sekyere.

Investigators are appealing for information that could help establish his whereabouts.

The allegations relate to an incident or incidents involving a girl in Swindon during the period between 2019 and 2021.

No further details about the alleged offences or the circumstances surrounding them have been released in the appeal.

Crimestoppers urges public to help locate Sekyere Owusu

Crimestoppers has included Owusu on its national Most Wanted database, which features individuals sought by law enforcement agencies across the UK.

Anyone who recognises him or has information about his whereabouts is urged to contact the charity anonymously.

Information can be provided by calling 0800 555 111 or completing the secure reporting form on the Crimestoppers website.

The appeal carries reference number CS2608-20911.

Members of the public should not attempt to confront or detain the wanted man themselves.

Anyone who believes there is an immediate danger should call 999.

The allegations against Owusu have not been determined by a court, and the public appeal does not establish guilt.