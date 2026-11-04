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POLICE PROBE Easebourne football match abandoned after player suffers broken jaw in assault

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A West Sussex football cup match was abandoned after an alleged assault on the pitch left a player with a broken jaw and serious mouth injuries.

The incident happened around 20 minutes into a Malcolm Simmonds Memorial Cup tie between Midhurst and Easebourne FC and Emsworth Town at the Rotherfield ground in Easebourne.

Two players reportedly assaulted

Midhurst and Easebourne FC said two of its players were attacked in what it described as an unprovoked incident.

One player was taken to hospital with a fractured jaw and severe injuries inside his mouth. The club said medical staff believed surgery might be required.

Emsworth Town apologised over the incident, describing an isolated altercation following the award of a free kick. The club said it would cooperate with football authorities.

Police and football authorities investigate

Club chairman Tom Merritt-Smith described the impact on players and staff as horrific and said welfare support would be offered to those affected.

Sussex Police confirmed it had received a report of an altercation involving serious injury and was making enquiries. The Sussex FA said it was investigating an allegation of serious misconduct linked to the fixture.

Witnesses or anyone with relevant video footage have been asked to come forward. The circumstances of the reported assault have not been determined.

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