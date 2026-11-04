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CAT ATTACKS Lewisham man convicted after posting ‘sadistic’ cat abuse videos online

Jewellery fraudster convicted after victims lose more than £1.15 million

A 48-year-old man who posted videos showing a cat being mistreated on social media has had his sentencing adjourned after a judge ordered an assessment of his alcohol use.

Tuner Ahmet, of Sevenoaks Road, Honor Oak, Lewisham, appeared at Woolwich Crown Court on Wednesday, 4 November, having been convicted of causing unnecessary suffering to a protected animal.

The disturbing videos circulated on social media before Ahmet was identified and tracked down by police in south-east London.

Prosecutor Arizuna Asante described the footage as “borderline sadistic”, telling the court that the cat was “clearly distressed”.

Judge questions what happened to the cat

During Wednesday’s hearing, Judge Elizabeth Baker raised concerns about the animal’s whereabouts and welfare.

She asked barristers: “What has happened to the cat? Does anyone know?”

Defence barrister Katie Jones told the court there had been reports that the animal was rescued from Ahmet, although this information had not been confirmed.

“The cat was not with him when he was arrested,” she said.

The court was not provided with a confirmed update on the cat’s current condition or whereabouts.

Defendant held in custody after bail failures

Ahmet remains in prison after repeatedly failing to surrender to bail during the proceedings.

The court heard that probation officers had assessed him ahead of sentencing and identified alcohol misuse as his primary problem.

Their assessment indicated that alcohol, rather than a mental health condition, was the main issue requiring attention.

Judge Baker adjourned the sentencing hearing to allow a further assessment of Ahmet’s suitability for alcohol treatment.

Sentencing scheduled for December

Ahmet is due to return to court in December 2026, when he will be sentenced for causing unnecessary suffering to a protected animal.

No sentence has yet been imposed.

The court has not confirmed what happened to the cat following Ahmet’s arrest.

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