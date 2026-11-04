An airport charity that helps travellers facing emergencies and difficult circumstances has marked 40 years of work at London Gatwick.

Gatwick TravelCare provides practical and welfare support for passengers dealing with problems such as family crises, urgent travel needs and mental health concerns.

The organisation says it assists more than 20,000 people each year and operates at the airport for 362 days annually.

Four decades of passenger support

Over its 40-year history, the charity has helped passengers who need advice, reassurance or specialist assistance while travelling through Gatwick.

Its work includes supporting people who experience unexpected disruption or arrive at the airport facing personal difficulties.

Airport hosts anniversary event

London Gatwick marked the milestone at an event recognising past and present staff, volunteers and partner organisations.

The celebration highlighted the contribution of the people who have helped maintain the service over four decades.