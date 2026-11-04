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WINCHESTER VIDEO LINK Danny Tommo denies six charges over Dover port incidents as June 2027 trial set

Danny Tommo refused bail and remains in custody over Solent boat damage case

Anti-immigration activist Daniel Thomas, known as Danny Tommo, will stand trial next year after denying six charges linked to alleged incidents at the Port of Dover, including entering a restricted migrant processing area and racially aggravated harassment.

The 37-year-old appeared at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday, 4 November, via video link from HMP Winchester.

Thomas is accused of entering restricted areas of Dover harbour and using threatening or abusive behaviour during incidents between 31 March and 6 April 2026. He denies all six charges and is due to stand trial from 1 to 3 June 2027.

Denies entering restricted migrant facility

One allegation concerns an incident on 31 March at Western Jet Foil, a short-term holding facility used for people arriving after crossing the English Channel.

Thomas is accused of entering the restricted harbour area without lawful authority or reasonable excuse.

He had previously entered a guilty plea to this charge, but it was set aside after the court heard he may have received incorrect legal advice. Asked to enter a new plea on Wednesday, he pleaded not guilty.

Chief Magistrate Paul Goldspring told Thomas: “Mr Thomas you have now pleaded not guilty to all of the charges which means there needs to be a trial.”

Allegations concern filming arriving boats

The remaining charges relate to alleged incidents at Dover’s Western Docks and nearby port facilities.

Court documents allege Thomas entered or remained in Dover Docks without lawful business or permission on 1 and 6 April. One allegation concerns being in the Western Docks and Dunkirk Jetty area to film and shout at arriving vessels.

Thomas denies using threatening or abusive behaviour in Dover on 1 April and a racially aggravated harassment allegation arising from the same date. He also denies obstructing a person carrying out a lawful activity on 6 April.

All six allegations are contested.

Trial begins in June 2027

Thomas remains in custody at HMP Winchester. A case management hearing is scheduled for 18 November 2026, ahead of the trial listed for 1 to 3 June 2027 at Westminster Magistrates’ Court.

Separate criminal damage proceedings

Thomas also faces separate charges relating to allegations that he damaged a dinghy in the English Channel on 22 September.

He denies criminal damage and a charge of failing to disclose his mobile telephone PIN when required by police. A provisional trial date of 1 March 2027 was set at Portsmouth Crown Court after he was refused bail in September.

These are separate proceedings and neither case has been determined. Thomas is entitled to a fair trial.

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