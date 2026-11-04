A teenager who fatally stabbed a man after being taunted about his father’s suicide has been sentenced to 16 months in detention after the victim’s parents urged the court to give him a second chance.

The boy, now 17, was just 15 when the deadly confrontation took place following an argument over a pair of trainers his father had given him shortly before his death.

The Central Criminal Court in Dublin heard that the teenager had suffered significant trauma after discovering his father’s body following his suicide only weeks before the stabbing.

In an extraordinary expression of compassion, the victim’s parents told the court they did not want another young life to be destroyed.

“We believe he deserves a second chance,” they said. “We don’t want his life to stop here too.”

Teenager taunted over father’s death before stabbing

The court heard that the confrontation followed deeply hurtful remarks made to the boy about his father’s death.

The victim, who was 38, had allegedly suggested the teenager could have prevented his father from taking his own life.

The following day, an argument developed over a pair of trainers that the teenager believed the man had taken.

A female witness told gardaí that the pair were shouting at each other before the man took a knife sharpener from a drawer, apparently intending to frighten the boy away.

The teenager subsequently produced a folding knife and stabbed the man twice.

Another young witness described seeing the boy repeatedly move towards the man with the knife during the confrontation.

Emergency services were called, and the injured man was taken to hospital.

Victim’s existing health conditions complicated recovery

The court heard that the man suffered two stab wounds, including one which punctured his left lung and another which injured his liver.

Medical evidence indicated that the injuries might have been survivable in an otherwise healthy person.

However, the victim had chronic liver disease and a history of alcohol-related health problems.

His condition deteriorated after admission to hospital, where he developed multiple complications.

Mr Justice Paul McDermott said the man’s poor health had compromised his ability to recover.

Nevertheless, the judge stressed that the stab wounds’ contribution to his death remained central to the case.

Parents of victim ask judge to show mercy

In a victim impact statement, the man’s parents described their son as someone they loved dearly, despite his longstanding difficulties with alcohol.

They acknowledged the tragedy of his death but expressed concern about the future of the teenager responsible.

Rather than calling for a lengthy custodial sentence, they asked the court to consider the boy’s circumstances and allow him an opportunity to rebuild his life.

Their words formed part of the mitigation considered by the judge.

Judge describes case as ‘a profound tragedy’

Passing sentence, Mr Justice McDermott described the events as “simply a profound tragedy”.

He acknowledged the immense psychological impact of the teenager’s father’s death and the distress caused by the remarks directed at him.

The judge accepted there had been no planning or premeditation and that emotions had escalated rapidly during the confrontation.

However, he said the repeated attempts to stab the victim and the resulting loss of life remained extremely serious.

The teenager had pleaded guilty, expressed remorse and had no previous convictions.

Reports before the court also described positive aspects of his character.

Teenager to serve 16 months at children’s detention centre

Mr Justice McDermott imposed a sentence of three years and six months, suspending the final 26 months for two years.

The decision means the teenager is to serve 16 months in detention.

The judge strongly recommended that he remain at Oberstown Children’s Detention Centre for the entire custodial period, even though he will turn 18 before completing his sentence.

He also called for continued psychological support, probation supervision and assistance to help the teenager manage his emotions and rebuild his life following release.

Although the court recognised the victim’s family’s wish for leniency, the judge concluded that a wholly suspended sentence would not adequately reflect the seriousness of the fatal stabbing.