A Brighton and Hove councillor could face formal censure and removal from council committees after a standards panel upheld a complaint about his conduct at a university graduation event.

The complaint against Councillor Ty Galvin concerned his behaviour while attending a University of Sussex graduation ceremony as deputy mayor on 25 July 2025.

Standards panel upholds complaint

Councillor Amanda Grimshaw raised the complaint. An external investigating officer examined the allegations, including reports of inappropriate comments towards women, and concluded that elements of the council’s code of conduct had been breached.

A standards hearing on 30 October, chaired by independent person Paul Cummins, considered the investigation and upheld the complaint.

Apology, training and censure recommended

The panel recommended that Councillor Galvin apologise to Councillor Grimshaw and undertake training offered by the council’s monitoring officer.

It also recommended that the full council formally censure him, remove him from committees and subcommittees, and refrain from appointing him to bodies where the council makes appointments.

These are recommendations from the panel; the source draft does not establish that the full council has imposed them.