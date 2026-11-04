A delivery driver was assaulted and threatened with what police believe was a firearm during an armed robbery on the A34 near Newbury, in which medicinal cannabis products worth approximately £35,000 were stolen.

The driver was parked in a layby on the southbound carriageway near the East Ilsley interchange when he was approached by a man at around 9.40pm on Friday, 30 October.

The suspect assaulted the driver and threatened him with a weapon before stealing a consignment of medicinal cannabis products from his white Mercedes Sprinter van.

The stolen goods included liquid vape distillate, CBD pastilles, vape cartridges and CBD oil. The driver suffered minor injuries and was left shaken.

Police investigate armed robbery near East Ilsley

Thames Valley Police’s Priority Crime Team has launched an investigation to identify the offender.

Detectives want to hear from motorists who travelled on the A34 southbound near East Ilsley that Friday evening, particularly anyone with dashcam footage.

They are also appealing for information about vehicles seen stopping in laybys near the interchange around the time of the attack.

£35,000 of medicinal cannabis products stolen

The offender escaped with medicinal cannabis products valued at around £35,000. Police have not confirmed whether the suspect left on foot or in a vehicle, or whether anyone else was involved.

The suspected firearm has not been conclusively identified in the information released. The intended delivery destination has not been disclosed.

Detective appeals for dashcam footage

Detective Inspector Jonny Hare, of Thames Valley Police, said: “This was a serious offence in which the victim was threatened with a weapon and had valuable goods worth around £35,000 stolen.”

He added: “We are carrying out extensive enquiries and are appealing to anybody who may have seen anything suspicious on the A34, particularly any motorists with dash-cam footage, to come forward.”

“We are also keen to hear from anyone who may have seen vehicles stopping in laybys or suspicious activity in the area around the time of the offence.”

How to contact police

Anyone with information, CCTV or dashcam footage can contact Thames Valley Police online or by calling 101, quoting reference 43260568700.

Information can also be passed anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

The investigation is ongoing. Police have not announced any arrest in connection with the robbery.