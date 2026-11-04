A 22-year-old man has been arrested after a woman reported being secretly photographed beneath her clothing at a shop in Brighton.

Sussex Police were contacted following an incident at the Bershka clothing store in the city centre at around 3.30pm on 27 October 2026.

Digital devices seized during investigation

Police said a man was suspected of taking photographs beneath a woman’s clothing without consent.

Following enquiries, officers arrested a 22-year-old Brighton man on 31 October on suspicion of voyeurism and operating equipment beneath another person’s clothing without consent.

Officers also seized digital equipment during a search of his home. The man has been released on conditional bail while the investigation continues.

Police appeal for witnesses

Anyone who witnessed suspicious activity at the store or has relevant footage is asked to contact Sussex Police online or call 101, quoting reference 1030 of 27/10.

The allegations remain under investigation. No charge has been confirmed.