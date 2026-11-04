A new public-access defibrillator has been installed at a primary school in Seaford, making potentially lifesaving equipment available to nearby residents around the clock.

The device is housed in a cabinet at the main gate of Cradle Hill Community Primary School on Lexden Road.

Local charity Seahaven Responders worked with the school to establish the site. Electrical installation work was provided by CDS Electrical.

Defibrillator available 24 hours a day

The automated external defibrillator is registered with South East Coast Ambulance Service and can be accessed in the event of a suspected cardiac arrest.

The Seahaven Responders team said early access to defibrillation could make a vital difference when someone collapses.

Headteacher Andrea Keith welcomed the initiative, saying it would allow the school to support the wider Seaford community.

School to raise money for upkeep

The school plans to hold a non-uniform day to help fund installation and continuing maintenance costs.

In an emergency, witnesses should call 999 immediately and follow the ambulance call handler’s instructions. The device itself provides spoken guidance for users.