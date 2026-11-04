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PAINT JOB Brighton seafront railings to change shade as council seeks longer-lasting paint

Brighton’s historic seafront railings are being repainted in a new shade as the council seeks to reduce maintenance costs and protect the ironwork from rust.

Brighton & Hove City Council is replacing the traditional turquoise colour often called Brighton Blue with a similar light-green shade and a longer-lasting paint system.

Why the seafront paint is changing

Salt spray, wind and exposure to the weather have damaged metal structures along the seafront, including railings, bollards and the Madeira Arches.

The council says a more durable protective finish should reduce the frequency and cost of repainting while helping preserve historic features.

Jacob Allen, the council’s cabinet member for customer services, public realm and local government, said the approach would save money as the authority faces pressure on budgets.

Brighton Blue and the city’s seafront heritage

The familiar aquamarine colour has long been associated with Brighton’s promenade. The council says the replacement shade is intended to be close in appearance while offering more effective protection from corrosion.

Residents and visitors have expressed differing views about the change, although some said keeping the railings in good condition mattered more than the precise shade.

 

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