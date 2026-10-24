The A34 in Hampshire was closed in both directions following a serious collision near Sutton Scotney, with police warning that the road would remain shut into Saturday morning while specialist officers investigated the crash.

Emergency services were called at approximately 3.10pm on Friday 23 October 2026, after a major collision on the busy route between Winchester and the A303 Bullington Interchange.

Hampshire and Isle of Wight Air Ambulance deployed both its helicopter and an emergency response vehicle, with a specialist critical care team treating a patient before they were transported to hospital by road.

National Highways confirmed that the A34 was closed in both directions between the A303 Bullington Interchange and the A272 Three Maids Hill junction.

Air Ambulance Critical Care Team Treats Patient

Hampshire and Isle of Wight Air Ambulance confirmed that its dispatchers sent the helicopter and an emergency response vehicle to an incident near Winchester at 3.17pm.

A specialist team comprising a doctor and three advanced paramedics provided treatment at the scene before transporting a patient to hospital by road.

The patient’s condition has not been officially confirmed.

The number of vehicles involved in the collision and the full circumstances surrounding the incident have not yet been established.

Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary, South Central Ambulance Service, Hampshire and Isle of Wight Fire and Rescue Service and National Highways also attended.

A34 to Remain Closed Into Saturday Morning

At approximately 7.55pm on Friday, National Highways confirmed that the road would remain shut overnight because of the seriousness of the collision.

The agency said a complex investigation was required and that specialist officers from Hampshire Police’s Collision Investigation Unit were at the scene.

The road was expected to remain closed throughout Friday night and into the morning of Saturday 24 October.

No confirmed reopening time was given.

The latest National Highways incident notice continued to list both carriageways as closed when checked. Motorists should confirm the current status before travelling.

Severe Delays Around Whitchurch and Sutton Scotney

The closure caused significant disruption across the local road network.

Traffic reports on Friday evening described delays of approximately 40 minutes, with average vehicle speeds falling to around 5mph in some queues.

Heavy congestion affected stretches of the A34 near Whitchurch, Tufton and Sutton Scotney.

Additional traffic built up on the A303, A30 and local roads around Bullington Cross as drivers attempted to avoid the closure.

Motorists caught within the closed section were to be turned around under the direction of police and National Highways traffic officers.

Reports from drivers described bottled water being distributed to people caught in the queues, although those accounts have not been independently confirmed.

Official Diversions for Both Directions

National Highways has published diversion arrangements for southbound and northbound traffic.

Southbound: Leave the A34 at Bullington Cross and follow the A303 eastbound towards Basingstoke. Join the M3 eastbound, travel to Junction 7 and rejoin the M3 westbound to Junction 9.

Northbound: From M3 Junction 9, continue northbound to Junction 7, then rejoin the M3 southbound. Leave at Junction 8 and take the A303 westbound towards Bullington Cross, where traffic can rejoin the A34 northbound using the signed route.

Drivers should follow official diversion signs rather than attempt to use unsuitable rural roads.

Police Investigation Continues

Hampshire Police confirmed on Friday afternoon that road closures had been put in place while officers dealt with the collision.

Specialist investigators remained at the scene as the operation moved into the evening.

No official statement supplied so far has confirmed the number of casualties, the precise nature of their injuries or whether any arrests have been made.

The presence of a collision investigation team does not, by itself, establish that the crash was fatal.

National Highways urged motorists to allow extra travelling time, consider alternative routes or delay journeys where possible.