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HEART SCARE Alison Hammond gives health update from hospital bed after suddenly leaving This Morning

Alison Hammond gives health update from hospital bed after suddenly leaving This Morning

Alison Hammond has reassured fans from a hospital bed after becoming unwell and suddenly leaving Friday’s edition of This Morning.

The 51-year-old presenter was hosting the ITV daytime programme alongside Dermot O’Leary on Friday, 2 October, when she became unwell during the show.

Viewers saw Hammond breathing heavily and clutching her chest while Dr Scott Miller was conducting a phone-in about dogs.

O’Leary helped his co-presenter away from the sofa before the programme went to an advertising break.

When the show returned, he told viewers: “Welcome back to This Morning. Alison is feeling a little unwell, so she’s just had to duck out.”

Alison posts update from hospital

Several hours later, Hammond posted a video from a hospital bed to reassure concerned followers.

She said:

“Hello, my lovelies. I know you’re all worried about me – honestly, I am fine, first of all.

“I’m getting my old ticker checked out! I had a little bit of a palpitation, and now I’m getting it all checked out.

“But I think I’m OK. I’m hoping it was just a little panic attack or something like that.”

Hammond apologised for unexpectedly leaving the programme and said doing so demonstrated how unwell she had felt at the time.

She added:

“I love you all. Thank you for all your lovely messages. I’m so sorry I left you! I would never normally do that.

“I would never leave a TV show, so you know I wasn’t very well.

“But hopefully I’m gonna be alright. The doctors are so lovely, and they’re checking me out.”

Fans send messages of support

Viewers had expressed concern for Hammond after seeing her become unwell during the live programme.

Messages wishing the presenter a speedy recovery were posted on social media following the broadcast.

Hammond’s update indicated that doctors were carrying out checks following the palpitation, but no confirmed diagnosis was given in the material released.

I’d avoid headlines saying “Alison Hammond suffers panic attack” or suggesting she had a heart problem. At this point, she has only said she experienced a palpitation, was having her “ticker” checked and hoped it may have been a panic attack.

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