M3 closed after multi-vehicle crash as emergency services respond

The M3 in Hampshire has been closed following a multi-vehicle collision, with motorists warned to expect delays.

The westbound carriageway is closed between Junction 12 at Allbrook and Junction 13 at Eastleigh while emergency services deal with the incident.

Hampshire Police are at the scene alongside National Highways Traffic Officers, who are assisting with traffic management.

Lane three of three on the eastbound carriageway has also been closed at the request of emergency services.

Diversion in place

Westbound motorists are being diverted from the M3 at Junction 12 using the solid triangle diversion symbol.

Traffic should follow Allbrook Way before continuing onto Twyford Road and Romsey Road/Leigh Road, where motorists can rejoin the M3 at Junction 13.

National Highways is advising drivers to allow additional time for their journeys, consider alternative routes and, where possible, delay travelling through the area.

There is currently no information on injuries or how long the motorway is expected to remain closed.