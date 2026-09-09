Firefighters tackle house fire after reports people were trapped inside

Firefighters from several stations were called to a house Fire after initial reports that people could be trapped inside.

Crews were mobilised to Helliers Road at around 7.45am on Tuesday, September 8, following reports of a domestic property fire.

Because the incident was initially reported as “persons reported”, additional resources were immediately sent to the scene.

Fire appliances from Chard and Ilminster were mobilised alongside an aerial ladder platform from Taunton. A crew from Ottery St Mary, which had been travelling to Dorset to provide standby cover, was also diverted to the incident.

When the first firefighters arrived, they found smoke coming from the eaves of the property, indicating a fire within the roof space.

Crews quickly established that everyone had managed to escape from the house and all occupants were safely accounted for.

Firefighters wearing breathing apparatus entered the property and used a hose reel jet and thermal imaging equipment to locate and tackle the blaze.

After the main fire was brought under control, further breathing apparatus teams were sent inside to check for hidden hotspots while electricity supplies were safely isolated.

The fire was successfully contained to the roof space, preventing it from spreading further through the property.

Crews remained at the scene carrying out damping-down operations before returning to their stations at around 11am.

Residents have been reminded to ensure they have working smoke alarms on every level of their homes and to regularly test them.