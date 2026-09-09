Fuel prices surge by 5p a litre in a week as drivers face more pain at the pumps

Drivers are facing another sharp rise in the cost of filling up after petrol and diesel prices jumped by around 5p a litre in just one week.

The RAC said the average price of unleaded has climbed to 167.17p per litre, while diesel has risen to 188.63p per litre.

The increase means filling a typical 55-litre family car now costs around £91.94 with petrol and £103.75 with diesel.

Both fuels have increased by around 5p a litre in the space of a week, adding approximately £2.75 to the cost of a full tank.

The RAC blamed surging wholesale fuel costs, with oil having averaged around $96 a barrel over the past week amid the continuing conflict involving the US and Iran.

RAC senior policy officer Rod Dennis said: “Drivers are having to dig ever deeper into their pockets every time they fill up, and there’s no sign of any relief yet.”

He warned that higher wholesale prices were already feeding through to forecourt prices and said the latest increases demonstrated how exposed UK motorists were to international events.

The motoring organisation is also calling on the Chancellor to reconsider plans for fuel duty to begin increasing from January.

Dennis said there was a “very strong case” for keeping fuel duty at its current level until at least the end of Parliament, particularly as households continue to face wider cost-of-living pressures.

Fuel duty and VAT together account for a substantial proportion of the price motorists pay at the pump.

With further volatility possible, the RAC is advising motorists to compare forecourt prices and drive as efficiently as possible to reduce fuel consumption.

The latest increases mean diesel drivers with a 55-litre tank are now paying almost £12 more for a fill-up than petrol drivers, adding further pressure to household and business motoring costs.