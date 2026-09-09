Man charged with causing deaths of two cyclists in Gravesend collision

A man has been charged with causing the deaths of two cyclists following a Collision near Gravesend.

Kent Police said a white Ford Focus was travelling south-west along Sole Street towards Meopham when it was involved in a collision with three cyclists at around 7.47am on Sunday, September 6.

Emergency services attended the scene near the junction with Round Street in Cobham.

Two of the cyclists, a man in his 60s and a woman in her 50s, were pronounced dead at the scene. Their next of kin have been informed.

A third cyclist was taken to a local hospital with injuries described as minor.

Two men and a woman were subsequently arrested as part of the investigation.

Aaron Turner, 22, of Hermitage Road, Higham, has now been charged with two counts of causing death by dangerous driving, failing to stop at the scene of a road traffic collision and possession of a Class C drug.

He was remanded in custody and is due to appear at Medway Magistrates’ Court today, Wednesday, September 9.

A 21-year-old man and a 19-year-old woman have been released on bail while enquiries continue.

Officers from Kent Police’s Serious Collision Investigation Unit are continuing to appeal for witnesses.

Investigators want to hear from anyone who witnessed the collision or saw either the Ford Focus or the cyclists before the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the SCIU appeal line on 01622 798538 or email [email protected], quoting reference RY/KA/072/26.

Police are also asking motorists with dashcam footage or residents with relevant private CCTV to submit it to investigators.