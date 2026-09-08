Middlesbrough health centre limits in-person care during funeral of A66 crash victim

A Middlesbrough health centre will temporarily close its building to patients on Wednesday as the funeral of a 17-year-old killed in the A66 crash takes place.

The practice has announced that its building will be closed to in-person visitors between 11am and 1pm on Wednesday, September 9.

Patients will still be able to contact the surgery by telephone and access online consultations during the two-hour closure.

The temporary change coincides with the funeral of Cole Worthy, 17, who was among seven people killed in a head-on Collision on the A66 on August 22.

His funeral is due to take place at St Bede’s Chapel at Teesside Crematorium at 12 noon.

Cole was among five young men travelling in a Volkswagen Passat which was involved in a collision with a marked Cleveland Police vehicle.

Two police officers, PC Matthew Blades, 37, and PC Tom Clough, 38, were killed.

Cole Worthy, 17, Theo Rae, 17, Makai Saddington, 18, Michael Robert Cahill, 23, and Jakub Matusiak, 23, also died.

The tragedy has been followed by a significant policing operation across Middlesbrough as funerals for those who died take place.

Police have previously stressed that decisions by schools, businesses and other organisations to close or alter their operations are being taken independently by those organisations following their own assessments.

A notice published by the GP practice on September 3 states: “On Wednesday 9th September our building will be closed between 11am and 1pm.”

It adds: “Please note we are still contactable via Telephone and Online Consultations.”

Normal in-person access is expected to resume after 1pm.