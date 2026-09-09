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ARMED RAID Armed police raid Batley home in Heckmondwike firearms investigation

Armed police raid Batley home in Heckmondwike firearms investigation

Armed police have raided a property in Batley as part of an ongoing investigation into a firearms incident in Heckmondwike.

Specialist officers attended an address on Hawthorn Avenue as enquiries continued into a reported firearms discharge several days earlier.

West Yorkshire Police confirmed the operation was connected to the incident on Upper George Street, Heckmondwike, on Saturday, September 6.

Armed officers were seen at the Batley property while police carried out enquiries at the address.

A West Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “This police activity was in relation to the firearms discharge on Upper George Street, Heckmondwike on 6 September. Enquiries are ongoing.”

Police have not released further details about the circumstances of the firearms incident or confirmed whether any arrests were made during the operation.

Detectives are continuing their investigation.

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