Teenage driver faces nine charges over crash that killed 14-year-old Sophie Caulfield

A 19-year-old man has appeared in court facing nine charges in connection with a crash that led to the death of 14-year-old Sophie Caulfield in Ireland.

Martin McCarthy, from Enniscorthy, Co Wexford, appeared before Judge John Cheatle at Wexford District Court charged with offences including dangerous driving, failing to stop after injuries were caused, vehicle theft and driving without insurance.

The charges relate to a series of events on July 8, when Sophie was seriously injured at Sheastown, Wellingtonbridge.

The teenager was rushed to hospital in a critical condition before being transferred to Temple Street Children’s Hospital in Dublin.

She died nine days later.

McCarthy is accused of failing to stop after Sophie was injured and of failing to stop following injuries allegedly caused to two other people during the same sequence of events.

He is also charged with stealing a second vehicle at Whittys Hill and dangerously driving it at Boolabawn Glynn and Kyle Cross, where another vehicle was allegedly damaged.

The court also heard that McCarthy had allegedly breached his bail conditions.

A Garda told the hearing he executed an arrest warrant on McCarthy at 11.25am after the accused allegedly failed to sign on at his local Garda station for two months and six days.

The reporting requirement had been imposed as part of bail conditions at an earlier hearing at Carlow District Court.

McCarthy’s solicitor was not present at the hearing, with his mother telling the court she was “on strike in Dublin”.

She said her son had recently undergone surgery and had medical documentation explaining why he had not attended the station.

McCarthy told the judge he was now in good health and promised to sign on “every day”.

Judge Cheatle said he was reluctant to revoke bail while McCarthy did not have legal representation present but warned that any further breach would result in his arrest.

The case was adjourned until December 8, when directions from the Director of Public Prosecutions are expected to be heard.

Sophie’s parents, Paula and Derek Caulfield, attended the hearing.

They have previously described the devastating circumstances surrounding their daughter’s death.

Paula said Sophie had been having a sleepover and was still at home in her pyjamas when she checked on her at around 4.30am.

By 7.15am, Sophie had disappeared, a sitting-room window was open and her phone was later answered by Gardaí.

Her parents subsequently learned that Sophie had suffered catastrophic injuries, including severe brain trauma, collapsed lungs, broken ribs and serious internal injuries.

Despite her family holding out hope for her recovery, Sophie suffered a stroke eight days into her hospital treatment and was subsequently declared brain dead.

Her siblings, Michaela and Cian, were able to say goodbye before her life support was withdrawn.

Paula has said she now visits her daughter’s grave every day and often finds Sophie’s friends gathered there.

“We are living a nightmare,” Derek said.