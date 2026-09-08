Family pay heartbreaking tribute to Eugen Matta, 45, killed in Bradford collision

The family of a 45-year-old man who died after being struck by a car in Bradford have paid an emotional tribute to a much-loved uncle who “made the world brighter just by being in it”.

Eugen Matta died after he was struck by a black Cupra Leon on Killinghall Road on the evening of Thursday 3 September.

Emergency services were called to the road at around 8.56pm following reports of a Collision.

Mr Matta’s family have now paid tribute to him, describing him as a guide, friend and a man whose kindness had a lasting impact on those around him.

They said: “My uncle wasn’t just family – he was a guide, a friend and someone who made the world brighter just by being in it.

“He had a way of making everyone feel seen, heard and valued. His kindness was quiet but constant, his strength steady and his laugh something we will all miss deeply.”

West Yorkshire Police‘s Major Collision Enquiry Team is continuing to investigate the circumstances surrounding Mr Matta’s death.

Police previously confirmed that two people were arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving following the collision.

Detectives are continuing to appeal for witnesses and anyone with footage that could assist the investigation to come forward.