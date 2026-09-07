Man arrested as £30,000 of suspected stolen farm machinery, weapons and seven dogs seized in Rochdale raid

A 53-year-old man has been arrested after police recovered around £30,000 worth of suspected stolen farm and building machinery during a raid on a rural property.

Officers executed a warrant at a farm in Rochdale at around 9am on Monday, September 7, as part of an investigation into the theft of agricultural and construction equipment.

The operation involved officers from the Rochdale Neighbourhood Policing Team, supported by Dog Liaison Officers, the National Construction and Agricultural Theft Team (NCATT) and police drone units.

During searches of the property, officers recovered equipment suspected of being stolen, including a tractor, agricultural trailer and other farming machinery.

Police estimate the equipment is worth around £30,000.

Officers also seized a machete and four other suspected offensive weapons, while seven dogs were removed from the property.

Man arrested during farm raid

A 53-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of handling stolen goods, possessing an offensive weapon in a private dwelling and breaching a court order prohibiting him from keeping dogs.

The operation formed part of ongoing efforts to tackle rural Crime and coincided with National Rural Crime Week, which highlights the impact crimes such as machinery and equipment theft can have on farmers, businesses and rural communities.

Police enquiries remain ongoing.