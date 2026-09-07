Drivers face prosecution after ignoring Red X lane closure on M1

Several motorists are facing prosecution after allegedly ignoring Red X signs and continuing to drive in a closed motorway lane while police dealt with a collision.

Officers from the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Road Policing Unit were responding to a road traffic collision in Lane 4 of the M1 between junctions 12 and 13.

The lane was closed to allow emergency services to deal safely with the incident, with Red X signs displayed on overhead gantries warning motorists not to enter.

Despite the closure, police said a number of drivers continued travelling in the affected lane.

Notices of Intended Prosecution issued

Police have now sent Notices of Intended Prosecution to motorists who allegedly ignored the Red X.

Those dealt with face a fine and three penalty points if the offence is established.

A Red X displayed above a motorway lane means that the lane is closed and must not be used.

The restrictions are used to protect motorists, emergency service personnel and others working at incidents on high-speed roads.

Drivers who see a Red X should move safely into an open lane and must not continue driving beneath the sign.