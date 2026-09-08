Cocaine dealer caught with drugs hidden in underwear after suspicious behaviour in Gravesend

A drug dealer who gave police a false name and was later found with cocaine hidden in his underwear has been jailed for more than three years.

Vilson Rexhep attracted the attention of officers on proactive patrol in Parrock Street, Gravesend, on Tuesday 9 June 2026.

Police said the 29-year-old was walking the same route, repeatedly looking over his shoulder towards officers and appearing to try to evade them.

Rexhep was later seen in Brandon Street meeting another man. Officers became suspicious that a drug deal was taking place and stopped the pair.

Fake driving licence given to police

Rexhep initially provided officers with a false name and a fake driving licence, but further checks established his true identity.

A search found cocaine in his possession, while examination of his mobile phone uncovered evidence that he was working as a dealer for a drugs line known as ‘Eddie’.

Officers carried out a further search and discovered a matchbox concealed in Rexhep’s underwear containing more white powder, which was subsequently confirmed to be cocaine.

The Albanian national, of Norman Road, Tunbridge Wells, was arrested and charged with being concerned in the supply of Class A drugs and possessing identity documents with intent.

Rexhep pleaded guilty at an earlier hearing.

At Maidstone Crown Court on 26 August, he was sentenced to three years and four months in prison.

Investigating officer PC James Heaver said: “Rexhep was identified because officers on proactive patrol recognised behaviour that was clearly suspicious and acted swiftly to investigate.

“Drug dealers bring misery to our communities and profit from the exploitation of vulnerable people.

“We will continue to utilise our resources and enforcement activity to identify offenders, disrupt drug networks and bring those responsible before the courts.”