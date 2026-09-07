Police remain at scene as murder investigation continues after woman found dead in Ollerton

Police remain at the scene of a murder investigation after a woman in her 50s was found dead at a property.

Officers were called to an address in James Close shortly before 8pm on Sunday, September 6, where the woman was discovered.

A 60-year-old man was subsequently arrested on suspicion of murder.

Nottinghamshire Police officers remain in the area as detectives continue enquiries to establish how and when the woman died.

The woman’s family has been informed and is being supported by specially trained officers.

Detectives appeal for information

Detective Inspector Stuart Barson said: “First and foremost, our thoughts today are with the victim’s family, her friends, and all who knew and loved her.

“We are currently working to establish how and when she died and are asking anyone who has seen or heard anything suspicious to contact us without delay.

“Even the smallest piece of information may prove vital to this investigation.”

Anyone with information that could assist detectives should contact Nottinghamshire Police on 101, quoting incident 607 of Sunday, September 6, 2026.

The investigation remains ongoing.