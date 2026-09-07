Urgent search launched for missing Sandown woman as police appeal for public’s help

Police have launched an urgent appeal to find a missing 56-year-old woman amid concerns for her welfare.

Suzanne Armstrong was last seen at around 6pm on Monday, September 7, near Perowne Way in Sandown.

Officers are increasing efforts to locate Suzanne and are asking anyone who has seen her or knows where she may be to contact police immediately.

Police say Suzanne may be travelling in a white Mazda with a registration ending TZJ.

Suzanne is described as white, around 5ft tall, with bleached hair which was tied up when she was last seen.

She was wearing a white tank top, denim shorts and red/pink trainers.

Anyone who sees Suzanne, her vehicle, or has information about her whereabouts should call 999 immediately, quoting reference 44260437530.