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POLICE CORDON Police cordon in place on Bierley Lane Bradford as officers remain at scene

Police cordon in place on Bierley Lane Bradford as officers remain at scene

A police cordon has been put in place on Bierley Lane this evening as officers deal with an ongoing incident.

Police remain at the scene, with part of the area currently sealed off while enquiries are carried out.

At this stage, West Yorkshire Police has not confirmed the nature of the incident or the reason for the cordon.

There is currently no official information regarding any arrests or injuries.

UKNIP is making enquiries with police and will provide an update when further information is released.

This is a developing incident. More to follow.

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