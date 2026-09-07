‘Oh, Boo-Hoo’: Robert Jendrick Says Protester Attacked By Reform Crowd Should ‘Get A Life’

Reform UK Treasury spokesman Robert Jenrick has faced criticism after appearing to dismiss the treatment of a female protester who was struck with a walking stick and had her hair pulled while being removed from the party’s conference.

The incident happened during Nigel Farage’s keynote speech at Reform UK’s annual conference at the National Exhibition Centre in Birmingham on Friday.

Footage circulating online shows security removing a female protester after she interrupted the speech.

As she was escorted through the audience, people appeared to pull her hair and grab her head, while a man was filmed striking her with a walking stick.

West Midlands Police has since confirmed it is aware of the footage and wants to speak to the woman involved.

Jenrick responds ‘Oh boohoo’

Jenrick was questioned about the incident during an appearance on Sky News on Sunday.

After being shown or asked about the footage, he responded: “Oh boohoo.”

Jenrick told presenter Jon Sopel: “Come off it. I’m not afraid of hecklers. I’ve had plenty of them in my time. But if you go… I’ve seen the video, you take your chances.”

He described the woman as a “far-left protester” who had entered a political conference and attempted to disrupt Farage’s speech.

Jenrick continued: “We’re now in a country, Jon, where somebody who is – whatever she is – a far-left protester, goes into a party conference, tries to wreck the leader’s speech, and cries foul if a pensioner knocks her over the head with their Zimmer frame.

“I mean, come on, get a life.

“This person knew what they were doing. They were trying to cause trouble, and they probably got more publicity out of it as a result of what happened.”

Jenrick has not been reported as using the specific words that the protester “deserved it”, although his “you take your chances”, “oh boohoo” and “get a life” comments have attracted criticism.

Police want to speak to protester

West Midlands Police said officers had not received a direct complaint but were carrying out enquiries after becoming aware of the video.

The force said: “We’re aware of a video circulating from the Reform UK Conference showing an incident with a protester.

“We haven’t received a complaint but would ask the woman involved to come forward and contact us so we can carry out enquiries.”

Anyone with information has been asked to contact police on 101 quoting log 924 of September 5.

Climate Resistance, which claimed responsibility for the protest, said it was “horrified at the violence” towards its activists.

Reform UK’s home affairs spokesman Zia Yusuf has also condemned violence towards protesters.

Party chairman Lee Anderson, however, joked about having a “whip round” for a new walking stick for the audience member filmed striking the woman.

Nigel Farage has argued that criticism of the incident is one-sided, pointing to occasions when he has previously been targeted with milkshakes and placards.

No criminal responsibility has been established against any person shown in the footage, and police enquiries remain ongoing.