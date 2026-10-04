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TWO TIER POLICING Police impose town-wide dispersal order in Gosport ahead of possible migrant boat arrival

Police impose town-wide dispersal order in Gosport ahead of possible migrant boat arrival

Police have imposed a dispersal order covering the whole of Gosport as officers prepare for the possible arrival of a small boat which crossed the English Channel from France.

Hampshire Constabulary has deployed officers to the area and introduced a series of additional policing powers after becoming aware of people gathering in the town.

The force said it was working with partner agencies following a report of a small boat crossing and had deployed officers both to support the response to any emergency at sea and to facilitate peaceful protest.

Protest area designated at Walpole car park

Under Section 14 of the Public Order Act 1986, people seeking to gather for a protest are being directed to a designated area inside Walpole car park.

The restriction is due to remain in force until 4pm on Monday, October 5, with police warning that failure to comply with the conditions could result in arrest.

Additional powers covering Gosport and Portsmouth have also been introduced relating to face coverings during protest activity.

Police said the measures prohibit face coverings being used to conceal someone’s identity during a protest and allow officers to require people to remove masks or other items being used for that purpose.

Dispersal order covers Gosport

A separate dispersal order under Section 34 of the Anti-Social Behaviour, Crime and Policing Act 2014 covers the town of Gosport and will remain in place until 7am on Tuesday, October 6.

The power allows officers to direct a person to leave the designated area and prevent them returning for a specified period.

Anyone refusing to comply with such a direction may commit a criminal offence and could be arrested.

Hampshire Constabulary said: “We have deployed officers to the area to support our partners in the event of an emergency at sea, and to facilitate peaceful protest.

“To ensure the safety of our local communities as well as those who may wish to protest, we are making use of a variety of police powers.”

Police presence around Haslar

The measures come as a small boat which reportedly left Normandy at around 6am on Sunday continued across the Channel.

Haslar Bridge has been closed by police and coaches have been seen at the nearby Blockhouse site.

Gosport MP Caroline Dinenage has sought clarification from the Government over where those aboard the vessel will be brought ashore.

Reform councillor George Madgwick has claimed he was told those on board would be disembarked at Fort Blockhouse. However, the information supplied does not include confirmation from the Government or relevant authorities that Fort Blockhouse will ultimately be used.

A similar situation occurred on September 22, when preparations were reportedly made in Gosport before the occupants of a small boat were instead taken to Dover by sea.

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