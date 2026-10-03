Police appeal after £300 worth of cigarettes stolen from St Leonards Co-op

Police have released an appeal to identify a man they want to speak to following a burglary at a Co-op store in St Leonards.

The incident happened at the kiosk of the Co-op on London Road on the morning of July 16, when cigarettes worth up to £300 were stolen.

Sussex Police said enquiries have so far failed to identify the man and officers are now asking members of the public for assistance.

Man reportedly accompanied by Cane Corso

The man police want to identify is described as being aged between 30 and 35, around 6ft tall, with curly brown hair.

He was also reportedly accompanied by a Cane Corso dog at the time of the incident.

Anyone who recognises the man or has information that could assist the investigation is asked to contact Sussex Police on 101, quoting serial 436 of 16/07.