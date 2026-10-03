Washing machine fire sparks emergency response at Maidstone home

Firefighters were called to a house in Maidstone after a washing machine caught fire on Saturday morning.

Kent Fire and Rescue Service was called to the property on Sutton Road at 11.02am on October 3, with two fire engines sent to the scene.

Crews wearing breathing apparatus tackled the blaze using high-pressure hose reel jets.

The incident was brought under control by around 11.50am and no injuries were reported.

Electrical fault believed to have caused fire

Firefighters believe the blaze started accidentally as a result of an electrical fault involving the washing machine.

Following the incident, Kent Fire and Rescue Service reminded residents to register household appliances so they can receive information about recalls and safety issues.

People are also being advised not to leave washing machines on standby for long periods after use and never to run them overnight or while nobody is at home.