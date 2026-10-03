Two East London men charged after 47kg cocaine seizure in Barbados

Two British men from East London have appeared in court in Barbados after authorities seized almost 47kg of suspected cocaine with a combined estimated value of more than £880,000.

Abdul-Rasheed Anjolaoluwa Oduola, 19, from Dagenham, and Miraldie Ndunzi, 22, from East London, are facing a series of drug-related charges following separate seizures.

According to information released by the Barbados Police Service, Oduola was allegedly found with 23.4kg of cocaine, estimated to be worth around $1.17 million Barbados dollars (£440,000).

Ndunzi is accused of possessing a further 23.6kg, valued at approximately $1.18 million Barbados dollars (£444,000).

Together, the seizures amount to around 47kg of suspected cocaine.

Men face trafficking and export charges

Both men have been charged with offences relating to possession, trafficking and possession with intent to supply cocaine, as well as attempting to export the drug.

They have appeared before the District “B” Magistrates’ Court in Barbados and have been remanded.

The circumstances surrounding where and how the drugs were discovered were not detailed in the information provided by the Barbados Police Service.

Claims circulating online that the men were caught at Grantley Adams International Airport should therefore be treated as unconfirmed unless authorities provide further details.

The criminal proceedings remain ongoing.

Oduola and Ndunzi have been charged but have not been convicted of the offences. The allegations against them remain to be determined by the courts.