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MODEST REWARD French tourist leaves £2 tip after Phuket hotel returns thousands in lost cash

French tourist leaves £2 tip after Phuket hotel returns thousands in lost cash

A hotel owner in Thailand has been praised for his honesty after tracking down a French tourist and returning an envelope containing thousands of pounds in cash — only to reportedly receive a tip worth around £2.

Staff at the OASIS Phuket Airport hotel discovered an envelope containing euro banknotes inside a wardrobe after the tourist had checked out.

The money was reportedly worth approximately 100,000 Thai baht — around £2,250 to £2,300.

Hotel owner Guy Petcharat then set about locating the guest, who had already travelled from Phuket to Koh Samui and was apparently unaware that he had left the cash behind.

Tourist returned to Phuket for missing money

After being contacted by the hotel, the French tourist travelled back to Phuket to collect the envelope.

The entire sum was returned to him.

Petcharat told local media that the tourist appeared delighted to recover his money and gave him 100 baht — around £2.25 — as a tip.

“If the money had really been lost, he would have been shocked, because there was a lot in that envelope,” Petcharat said.

“He looked very happy and gave me a 100-baht tip.”

The tip amounted to roughly 0.1% of the value of the cash returned.

Despite the modest reward, the incident has highlighted the honesty of the hotel staff and its owner, who ensured the substantial amount of forgotten cash made its way back to its owner.

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