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LIGHTHOUSE RESCUE Four people rescued after being cut off by tide near Beachy Head Lighthouse

Four people rescued after being cut off by tide near Beachy Head Lighthouse

Four people have been rescued by the RNLI after becoming stranded by the incoming tide near Beachy Head Lighthouse.

Eastbourne RNLI was called at around 3.43pm on Saturday, October 3, after Solent Coastguard received reports that several people had been cut off by the tide.

Both the charity’s D-class inshore lifeboat and Trent-class all-weather lifeboat were launched as a precaution because conflicting initial reports meant crews were unsure how many people were in difficulty.

Four found cold and wet on beach

When the inshore lifeboat reached the area, its crew was flagged down by the owner of a small RIB.

The boat owner had already rescued two people from rocks and taken them safely to Holywell before the RNLI arrived.

The RIB crew then alerted rescuers to another four people stranded on a small beach west of Beachy Head Lighthouse.

An RNLI crew member went ashore and found the group cold and wet but otherwise well.

They were given lifejackets and transferred aboard the lifeboat before being taken to Birling Gap, where they were able to change into dry clothing and warm up.

Once crews were satisfied nobody else was in difficulty, both lifeboats were stood down and returned to Eastbourne.

Eastbourne RNLI thanked the RIB owner for assisting the first two people before emergency crews arrived.

The RNLI is reminding people visiting the coast to check tide times and plan their routes carefully.

Anyone who becomes cut off by the tide should call 999 or 112 and ask for the Coastguard.

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