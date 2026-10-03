Two men remanded over alleged sexual offences involving teenage girls in Crawley

Two 19-year-old men have been remanded in custody after appearing in court charged with alleged sexual offences involving two teenage girls in Crawley.

Ali Farahang, of Hunter Road, Crawley, and Adam Maina, of Bath Road, London, appeared before Brighton Magistrates Court.

Farahang has been charged with attempted rape and a human trafficking offence under the Modern Slavery Act.

Maina has been charged with rape and a human trafficking offence under the Modern Slavery Act.

The charges relate to allegations involving two teenage girls in Crawley.

Both defendants were remanded in custody following their appearance and are due to appear before a Crown Court at a later date.