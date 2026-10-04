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FIGHTING FOR LIFE Man, 24, critically injured after shooting in Wembley

A 24-year-old man is fighting for his life in hospital after being shot in Wembley during the early hours of Saturday morning.

Police were called to reports of a shooting on Douglas Avenue at around 3.45am on Saturday, October 3.

A short time later, a man suffering from gunshot wounds was found outside Wembley Police Station.

Officers immediately administered emergency first aid before the London Ambulance Service took the injured man to hospital.

Police said the 24-year-old remains in a critical condition.

Increased police presence in Wembley

An investigation into the shooting is under way, with detectives working to establish the circumstances surrounding the incident.

No arrests have been made at this stage.

Police acknowledged the shooting is likely to cause concern among residents and said there will be an increased police presence across the Wembley area in the coming days.

Officers are continuing their enquiries and are appealing for anyone with information about the shooting to come forward.

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