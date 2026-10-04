Two men stabbed during early-hours altercation on Charing Cross Road

Two men have been taken to hospital after being stabbed during an altercation on Charing Cross Road in central London.

Police were called after an incident in the early hours of Sunday, October 4, which led to a large section of the road being sealed off while forensic officers examined the scene.

The incident was first reported at around 3.59am, with Charing Cross Road closed between Denmark Street and Shaftesbury Avenue.

Two men were taken to hospital following the altercation.

Police have confirmed that neither man’s injuries are considered life-threatening or life-changing.

Forensic teams examine Charing Cross Road

A significant police cordon remained in place for several hours, stretching along Charing Cross Road close to Tottenham Court Road station.

Forensic officers wearing protective clothing were seen examining the area, with evidence markers placed on the pavement and a number of items, including clothing and shoes, visible inside the cordon.

The road remained closed while officers carried out enquiries before the cordon was lifted shortly before 1pm.

No arrests have been made.

Police enquiries into the circumstances surrounding the altercation are continuing.