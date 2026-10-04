Morrisson sparks backlash over ‘I’m blacker than you’ lyric in Digga D diss track

East London rapper Morrisson has sparked controversy after claiming he is “blacker” than fellow UK rapper Digga D in a six-minute diss track.

The track takes aim at Digga D and several others associated with the UK rap scene, but one section has attracted particular attention on social media.

Morrisson raps: “I’m white, but I’m blacker than you, Digga / I’ve got more black people than you, Digga.”

The lyrics have divided listeners, with some interpreting the line as Morrisson claiming he is more connected to street culture or has greater support within the Black community than Digga D.

Others have criticised the wording itself, arguing that race should not have been used as a measure of credibility.

Mike GLC criticises lyrics

Among those responding was veteran London rapper Mike GLC, who said he believed some of the bars in Morrisson’s track were racist.

Other social media users questioned what Morrisson meant by describing himself as “blacker” than a Black rapper, while some defended the lyric as a provocative metaphor intended to attack Digga D’s credibility rather than a literal statement about race.

Morrison has not, in the material provided, given a detailed explanation of what he intended the disputed lines to mean.

Feud linked to murder of Morrisson’s brother

The dispute has a far more serious background than a conventional rap rivalry.

Morrison’s brother Stephen, also known as SteveO, was killed during a music video shoot in 2020.

According to the supplied account, Rack5, described as an associate of Digga D and a member of the CGM collective, was convicted of Stephen’s murder and is serving a life sentence.

The diss track references that history while also targeting Digga D, CGM and a number of other figures.

Digga D had not publicly responded to the new track in the material available.

The row has continued to spread across social media, with debate focusing both on the history behind the feud and whether Morrisson’s choice of language crossed the line from a rap insult into a racially offensive remark.