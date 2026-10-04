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STREAMER ARREST British streamer CostaKid reportedly arrested in Miami over alleged aggravated assault

British streamer CostaKid reportedly arrested in Miami over alleged aggravated assault

British livestreamer CostaKid has reportedly been arrested in Miami and accused of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

The 20-year-old content creator from Suffolk has built a large social media following through livestreams and videos documenting his interactions with members of the public.

According to the information supplied, Miami-Dade jail records list CostaKid as being held in connection with an aggravated assault with a deadly weapon allegation, with bond reportedly set at $5,000.

The precise circumstances which led to the alleged offence have not yet been established in the material available.

Miami livestreams showed confrontations

CostaKid had been producing content in Miami in the days before his reported arrest.

Clips circulating online show the streamer becoming involved in several verbal confrontations, including an argument in Miami Beach after another man reportedly complained about him being too loud.

Another widely shared clip showed him confronting a friend whom he accused of stealing from him.

There is currently nothing in the supplied information establishing that either of those incidents was connected to the alleged offence which resulted in his arrest.

Questions over US trip

It is not yet clear whether CostaKid has posted bond or how the case could affect his ability to remain in or return to the United States.

An arrest and charge do not amount to a conviction, and the allegations against him will have to be determined through the US justice system.

Further details about the alleged incident, including the nature of the weapon referred to in the charge, have yet to emerge.

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