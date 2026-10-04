Watch Live
  • Home
  • UK News

BANNED Israel bans Green Party leader Zack Polanski after ‘Zionism is racism’ vote

Israel bans Green Party leader Zack Polanski after ‘Zionism is racism’ vote

Green Party leader Zack Polanski has been barred from entering Israel after his party adopted a controversial policy defining Zionism as racism.

Israel’s Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar announced the decision on Sunday evening after Green Party members backed the motion at their annual conference in Brighton. Israel’s Foreign Ministry described the resolution as antisemitic and said Polanski would be refused entry to the country.

The decision follows a conference vote in which 1,022 members backed the motion, and 813 opposed it. The policy formally establishes the Greens as an anti-Zionist party and describes Zionism as an “ethnonationalist political project”. Polanski did not take part in the vote

Polanski, who is Jewish and has described himself as anti-Zionist, did not participate in Sunday’s vote. He had left the conference to campaign in the Holborn and St Pancras by-election, where he is standing as the Green candidate.

The motion also supports the establishment of a single democratic state throughout historic Palestine, as well as Palestinian right of return, the Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions movement and a full arms embargo against Israel.

The policy has exposed significant divisions within the party, with a number of senior Green politicians opposing the motion.

Israel condemns Green Party policy

Israel’s Foreign Ministry said the resolution constituted what it regarded as a “clear antisemitic text” under the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance definition of antisemitism, arguing that it denied Jewish people the right to self-determination.

The Israeli government also accused the policy of legitimising armed struggle against Israel and advocating a position which would result in the end of Israel as a separate Jewish state. Those are claims made by the Israeli government in response to the Green policy.

The Green Party, however, says its position is directed against Zionism as a political ideology and not Jewish people.

Following the vote, Polanski, the party’s five MPs and its co-deputy leaders issued a joint statement insisting there was “no conflict between supporting the rights of Palestinians and the rights of Jewish people” and saying the party would oppose discrimination and harassment.

The Green Party said the conference decision would become party policy while reiterating its commitment to equality, human rights and opposition to racism.

We are your go-to destination for breaking UK news, real-life stories from communities across the country, striking images, and must-see video from the heart of the action.

Follow us on Facebook at for the latest updates and developing stories, and stay connected on X (Twitter) the for live coverage as news breaks across the UK.

SIGN UP NOW FOR YOUR FREE DAILY BREAKING NEWS AND PICTURES NEWSLETTER

Your information will be used in accordance with our Privacy Policy

YOU MIGHT LIKE
Morrisson sparks backlash over ‘I’m blacker than you’ lyric in Digga D diss track

BLACKLASH Morrisson sparks backlash over ‘I’m blacker than you’ lyric in Digga D diss track

US News
British streamer CostaKid reportedly arrested in Miami over alleged aggravated assault

STREAMER ARREST British streamer CostaKid reportedly arrested in Miami over alleged aggravated assault

Crime, US News
Andy Carroll names BBC Fame Academy coach who sexually assaulted him as he slept

FOOTBALLER SHOCKER Andy Carroll names BBC Fame Academy coach who sexually assaulted him as he slept

Court News, US News
Four people rescued after being cut off by tide near Beachy Head Lighthouse

LIGHTHOUSE RESCUE Four people rescued after being cut off by tide near Beachy Head Lighthouse

National News
Urgent search for heavily pregnant woman missing in Leicester

GRAVE CONCERNS Urgent search for heavily pregnant woman missing in Leicester

Missing Persons, UK News
Urgent search launched for missing Swindon teenager last seen outside Tesco

TESCO TEEN Urgent search launched for missing Swindon teenager last seen outside Tesco

Missing Persons, UK News
Major search launched for missing woman who disappeared while walking dog in Marlborough

MAJOR SEARCH EFFORTS Major search launched for missing woman who disappeared while walking dog in Marlborough

Missing Persons, UK News
Virgin Voyages cruise ship breaks free from moorings and hits three boats in Rhodes

BROKE FREE Virgin Voyages cruise ship breaks free from moorings and hits three boats in Rhodes

UK News
Two men charged with murder after Hayley Marson found dead at Lincolnshire home

VILLAGE MURDER Two men charged with murder after Hayley Marson found dead at Lincolnshire home

Court News, Crime, UK News
Two East London men charged after 47kg cocaine seizure in Barbados

MAJOR HAUL Two East London men charged after 47kg cocaine seizure in Barbados

Crime, US News
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

FIGHTING FOR LIFE Man, 24, critically injured after shooting in Wembley

UK News
Two men stabbed during early-hours altercation on Charing Cross Road

KNIFE PROBE Two men stabbed during early-hours altercation on Charing Cross Road

Crime, UK News
Eastbourne RNLI helmsman honoured for 30 years of lifesaving service

LIFE SAVER Eastbourne RNLI helmsman honoured for 30 years of lifesaving service

National News
MORE FOR YOU
Israel bans Green Party leader Zack Polanski after ‘Zionism is racism’ vote

BANNED Israel bans Green Party leader Zack Polanski after ‘Zionism is racism’ vote

UK News
US withdraws all bombers from RAF Fairford as terror investigation continues

TERROR PLOT US withdraws all bombers from RAF Fairford as terror investigation continues

UK News
Police impose town-wide dispersal order in Gosport ahead of possible migrant boat arrival

TWO TIER POLICING Police impose town-wide dispersal order in Gosport ahead of possible migrant boat arrival

UK News
MORE FROM UKNIP
Murder investigation launched after woman found dead at Norfolk home

MURDER PROBE Murder investigation launched after woman found dead at Norfolk home

Crime, UK News
Up to 120 migrants brought into Gosport as protesters gather at Haslar Marina

SEND ME BACK Up to 120 migrants brought into Gosport as protesters gather at Haslar Marina

UK News
Migrant boat brought into Gosport by RNLI after crossing from Normandy

WE SHOULD BE DISTRAUGHT Migrant boat brought into Gosport by RNLI after crossing from Normandy

Breaking News
Watch Live