Migrant boat brought into Gosport by RNLI after crossing from Normandy

Another small boat carrying migrants has been brought into the Gosport area by the RNLI after crossing the English Channel from Normandy.

The vessel was reported to have left the French coast during the early hours before travelling across the Channel towards the Isle of Wight, Portsmouth and Gosport area.

Its eventual destination had remained uncertain for several hours while the boat continued towards British waters.

The people aboard were subsequently picked up by the RNLI and brought into Portsmouth Harbour at Gosport, an area which includes major Royal Navy facilities.

Latest arrival follows major police operation

The latest crossing follows heightened tensions in Gosport over the use of the area to bring people ashore from small boats.

Police have previously deployed significant resources around Haslar and Fort Blockhouse amid protests over Channel arrivals.

Local campaigners have objected to migrants being brought ashore in the area, while authorities have maintained that decisions surrounding Channel incidents are driven by border processing and safety considerations.

The precise number of people aboard the latest vessel has not yet been confirmed.

Further details are awaited from the Home Office, police and maritime authorities about the crossing and subsequent arrival in Gosport.