Glastonbury 2027 sells out in just 42 minutes as ticket prices pass £400

Glastonbury Festival 2027 has officially sold out, with general admission tickets snapped up in just 42 minutes on Sunday morning.

Thousands of music fans joined the online queue hoping to secure tickets for the festival’s return to Worthy Farm following a fallow year.

The event will take place from June 23 to June 27, 2027, with demand remaining huge despite ticket prices rising above £400 for the first time.

The general sale followed the ticket-and-coach package sale on October 1, which reportedly sold out in around 30 minutes.

Glastonbury changes ticket queue system

Fans faced a change to the purchasing system this year, with registration numbers required before entering the online queue rather than later in the checkout process.

Each registered buyer was then allocated a position in the queue, which remained the same even if they attempted to access the sale using different browsers or devices.

Despite the changes, large numbers of fans missed out and will now have to wait for the expected ticket resale next year.

Headliner speculation grows

Attention will now increasingly turn towards the 2027 line-up, with the festival’s headline acts yet to be confirmed.

Oasis had been linked with a possible Worthy Farm appearance following the announcement of further tour dates in 2027.

However, festival organiser Emily Eavis has dismissed suggestions that the band will appear, saying: “Not this time.”

Sir Rod Stewart has also prompted speculation because of a gap in his touring schedule, although no appearance has been confirmed.

The 2027 festival marks Glastonbury’s return following its scheduled fallow year, when Worthy Farm was given a break from hosting the huge event.