Watch Live
  • Home
  • UK News

SELL OUT Glastonbury 2027 sells out in just 42 minutes as ticket prices pass £400

Glastonbury 2027 sells out in just 42 minutes as ticket prices pass £400

Glastonbury Festival 2027 has officially sold out, with general admission tickets snapped up in just 42 minutes on Sunday morning.

Thousands of music fans joined the online queue hoping to secure tickets for the festival’s return to Worthy Farm following a fallow year.

The event will take place from June 23 to June 27, 2027, with demand remaining huge despite ticket prices rising above £400 for the first time.

The general sale followed the ticket-and-coach package sale on October 1, which reportedly sold out in around 30 minutes.

Glastonbury changes ticket queue system

Fans faced a change to the purchasing system this year, with registration numbers required before entering the online queue rather than later in the checkout process.

Each registered buyer was then allocated a position in the queue, which remained the same even if they attempted to access the sale using different browsers or devices.

Despite the changes, large numbers of fans missed out and will now have to wait for the expected ticket resale next year.

Headliner speculation grows

Attention will now increasingly turn towards the 2027 line-up, with the festival’s headline acts yet to be confirmed.

Oasis had been linked with a possible Worthy Farm appearance following the announcement of further tour dates in 2027.

However, festival organiser Emily Eavis has dismissed suggestions that the band will appear, saying: “Not this time.”

Sir Rod Stewart has also prompted speculation because of a gap in his touring schedule, although no appearance has been confirmed.

The 2027 festival marks Glastonbury’s return following its scheduled fallow year, when Worthy Farm was given a break from hosting the huge event.

We are your go-to destination for breaking UK news, real-life stories from communities across the country, striking images, and must-see video from the heart of the action.

Follow us on Facebook at for the latest updates and developing stories, and stay connected on X (Twitter) the for live coverage as news breaks across the UK.

SIGN UP NOW FOR YOUR FREE DAILY BREAKING NEWS AND PICTURES NEWSLETTER

Your information will be used in accordance with our Privacy Policy

YOU MIGHT LIKE
London Fire Brigade among organisations referred to CPS over potential criminal charges

STAB IN THE BACK London Fire Brigade among organisations referred to CPS over potential criminal charges

Breaking News
Man denies murdering Dale Mundell whose body was found inside suitcase at Rochester recreation ground

NOT GUILTY PLEA Man denies murdering Dale Mundell whose body was found inside suitcase at Rochester recreation ground

Court News, UK News
Alison Hammond gives health update from hospital bed after suddenly leaving This Morning

HEART SCARE Alison Hammond gives health update from hospital bed after suddenly leaving This Morning

UK News
Police car crashes into Bolton shop while responding to emergency call

SHOP COP Police car crashes into Bolton shop while responding to emergency call

UK News
Businessman accused of grooming and sexually abusing girl appears in court

STRAPPED TO BED Businessman accused of grooming and sexually abusing girl appears in court

Court News, UK News
‘Our hearts will ache forever’: Families pay tribute to teenagers killed after car entered River Wear

TRIBUTES PAID ‘Our hearts will ache forever’: Families pay tribute to teenagers killed after car entered River Wear

UK News
London to meet her. Sex offender jailed after grooming 14-year-old girl on Snapchat before travelling to Gravesend to meet her

SNAPCHAT RAPIST London to meet her. Sex offender jailed after grooming 14-year-old girl on Snapchat before travelling to Gravesend to meet her

Court News, UK News
Bus crashes into front garden near Penge East station

DOOR TO DOOR SERVICE Bus crashes into front garden near Penge East station

Breaking News
Family pay tribute to former Royal Engineer Graham Pennycook as Ludgershall murder investigation continues

VICTIM NAMED AND PICTURED Family pay tribute to former Royal Engineer Graham Pennycook as Ludgershall murder investigation continues

Breaking News, Crime
Newcastle University buildings evacuated after ‘suspicious item’ found on campus

UNI LOCKOUT Newcastle University buildings evacuated after ‘suspicious item’ found on campus

UK News
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Detectives issue urgent dashcam appeal in Graham Pennycook murder investigation

CCTV APPEAL Detectives issue urgent dashcam appeal in Graham Pennycook murder investigation

Crime, UK News
Young Bob accused of assault after confrontation with woman in London

SERIAL OFFENDER Young Bob accused of assault after confrontation with woman in London

US News
Trains cancelled after bed bug infestation found in Southeastern driver cabs

BEDBUGS Trains cancelled after bed bug infestation found in Southeastern driver cabs

UK News
MORE FOR YOU
Major search launched for missing woman who disappeared while walking dog in Marlborough

MAJOR SEARCH EFFORTS Major search launched for missing woman who disappeared while walking dog in Marlborough

Missing Persons, UK News
Virgin Voyages cruise ship breaks free from moorings and hits three boats in Rhodes

BROKE FREE Virgin Voyages cruise ship breaks free from moorings and hits three boats in Rhodes

UK News
Two men charged with murder after Hayley Marson found dead at Lincolnshire home

VILLAGE MURDER Two men charged with murder after Hayley Marson found dead at Lincolnshire home

Court News, Crime, UK News
MORE FROM UKNIP
M3 closed after multi-vehicle crash as traffic queues near Eastleigh

UPDATE M3 closed after multi-vehicle crash as traffic queues near Eastleigh

UK News
M3 closed after multi-vehicle crash as emergency services respond

MULTIPLE VEHICLES M3 closed after multi-vehicle crash as emergency services respond

UK News
Andy Carroll names BBC Fame Academy coach who sexually assaulted him as he slept

FOOTBALLER SHOCKER Andy Carroll names BBC Fame Academy coach who sexually assaulted him as he slept

Court News, US News
Watch Live