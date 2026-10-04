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LIFE SAVER Eastbourne RNLI helmsman honoured for 30 years of lifesaving service

Eastbourne RNLI helmsman honoured for 30 years of lifesaving service

A long-serving Eastbourne lifeboat crew member has been recognised for three decades of dedication to saving lives and helping people in danger.

Helmsman Peter Needham was presented with his RNLI 30-year Long Service Medal during a recent crew meeting, marking an extraordinary milestone with the charity.

The presentation was made particularly special when Peter received the medal from his brother, Dave Needham, who also serves with the Eastbourne lifeboat crew.

Three decades answering emergency calls

During his 30 years with the RNLI, Peter has responded to numerous challenging and memorable incidents both at sea and on land.

Among them was the emergency response during the 2000 Eastbourne Airbourne airshow, when an L-29 Delfín jet crashed into the sea while performing in front of spectators.

Peter was also involved in the RNLI response to serious flooding in Lewes and Uckfield, when D-class lifeboats were deployed through flooded streets to help people affected by rapidly rising water.

His three decades of service have involved countless hours on call and responding when people have found themselves in danger.

Eastbourne’s lifeboat crew thanked Peter for his remarkable contribution, recognising both the emergency callouts he has attended and the huge amount of time he has dedicated to supporting the community.

The long-service medal marks 30 years of volunteering with the RNLI and answering the call when people have needed help most.

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