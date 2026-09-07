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DIRTY COP Former Sussex Police sergeant would have been dismissed after misconduct findings

Former Sussex Police sergeant would have been dismissed after misconduct findings

A former Sussex Police sergeant would have been dismissed from the force without notice following an accelerated misconduct hearing that found him guilty of breaching professional standards.

Police Sergeant Martin Coughlan, based in the East Sussex Division, was subject to a hearing on 2 September 2025.

Coughlan was arrested in February 2025 as part of a criminal investigation, which was later concluded with no further action taken.

During the investigation, Coughlan claimed he did not have access to a vehicle, but this was found to be untrue.

He was also found to have breached his own bail conditions and to have allowed another individual to breach their bail conditions.

Coughlan was additionally accused of falsely claiming dependent’s leave, although this allegation was not proven.

He was suspended from duty in June 2025 before resigning from Sussex Police on 24 October 2025.

Despite his resignation, misconduct proceedings continued following the conclusion of the criminal investigation.

The accelerated misconduct hearing found that Coughlan had breached the professional standards of behaviour relating to discreditable conduct, honesty and integrity.

The former sergeant was told that he would have been dismissed from the force had he not already resigned.

He has also been placed on the College of Policing’s barred list, meaning he cannot work in policing again.

Chief Superintendent Miles Ockwell said officers under criminal investigation are subject to the same laws as members of the public, including the requirement to comply with bail conditions.

He said officers also have an additional responsibility not to assist others in breaching those conditions.

“Former Sergeant Coughlan failed to uphold either of those duties,” Chief Superintendent Ockwell said.

“His behaviour does not reflect that which I expect from our officers, and what I see from the overwhelming majority of officers every day.”

The case follows misconduct proceedings brought after the conclusion of the criminal investigation.

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