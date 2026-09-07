RNLI lifeboats carrying 140 migrants ‘threatened with prosecution’ after being denied entry to Southampton and Portsmouth ports

RNLI lifeboat crews carrying around 140 migrants rescued in the English Channel were reportedly denied permission to enter two major South Coast ports and warned they could face prosecution if they failed to comply.

The migrants were being transported towards the mainland on Sunday, September 6, after being picked up during a major operation in the Channel.

According to a report by The News, lifeboats from Bembridge and Yarmouth on the Isle of Wight were refused permission to enter both Southampton Port and Portsmouth Harbour, before eventually bringing those onboard ashore at Eastney in Portsmouth.

Crews reportedly warned of criminal prosecution

The report says an open marine VHF radio transmission detailed how Southampton Vessel Traffic Service and the King’s Harbour Master Portsmouth had refused permission for the lifeboats to enter the ports or their approaches.

It further reports that the RNLI coxswains were warned that failure to comply could result in direct criminal prosecution.

The lifeboats subsequently landed the migrants at Eastney on Sunday.

Southampton Port confirms request was refused

Associated British Ports (ABP) has confirmed that an enquiry was received about bringing the rescued migrants into Southampton.

A spokesperson said: “We had to decline the enquiry as the Port did not have suitable reception facilities available.”

ABP said Southampton would have assisted if there had been a safety-of-life-at-sea situation where it was the closest suitable port, or if authorities had issued a formal direction requiring the port to receive them.

The spokesperson added: “Neither was the case in this situation.”

At the time of the report, the King’s Harbour Master Portsmouth had been approached for comment, meaning the account concerning Portsmouth and the reported prosecution warning had not yet been publicly confirmed by the harbour authority.

The incident comes amid heightened attention on migrant crossings along the South Coast after the group was brought ashore in Portsmouth following an unusually long Channel crossing.

RNLI crews respond to people in distress at sea regardless of their background or circumstances.