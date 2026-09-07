Two men and two women arrested on suspicion of murder after death of three-month-old baby girl

Two men and two women have been arrested on suspicion of murder following the death of a three-month-old baby girl at a campsite in Staffordshire.

Emergency services were called to the Great Wyrley area on Saturday morning after West Midlands Ambulance Service reported that a baby was in cardiac arrest.

Despite efforts to save her, the three-month-old girl was pronounced dead at the scene.

Staffordshire Police launched an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the child’s death, with four people arrested at the scene.

Those arrested are a 42-year-old man from South Staffordshire, a 30-year-old woman from South Staffordshire, a 20-year-old woman from Wolverhampton and an 18-year-old man from Walsall.

All four were arrested on suspicion of murder.

They have since been released on police bail while detectives continue their enquiries.

Police keeping ‘open mind’ over baby’s death

Detective Inspector Josh Lee said investigators were still working to establish exactly what happened and were keeping an open mind about the circumstances.

He said: “We can confirm that all four people have been arrested on suspicion of murder, but we are still working hard to obtain further evidence.

“We are treating this as an isolated incident. All four people were arrested at the scene and have been released on bail.”

Specialist officers are continuing to investigate the circumstances surrounding the baby’s death and establish what led to the emergency response.

The investigation remains at an early stage, and no charges have been brought against any of those arrested.