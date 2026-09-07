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SUPER ROUTE Fears new migrant route could stretch across South Coast after ‘longest ever’ Channel crossing to Portsmouth

Fears new migrant route could stretch across South Coast after ‘longest ever’ Channel crossing to Portsmouth

Concerns have been raised that people-smuggling gangs could increasingly target other parts of Britain’s South Coast after a boat carrying around 140 migrants made an unprecedented crossing from Normandy towards Hampshire.

The packed dinghy travelled nearly 70 miles across the Channel before being intercepted by lifeboat crews and its occupants brought ashore at Eastney in Portsmouth on Sunday. The journey was around twice the distance of the more traditional Calais-to-Dover small-boat route.

The vessel is reported to have launched from the Baie de la Seine area of Normandy, considerably further west than the beaches around Calais and Gravelines traditionally associated with Channel crossings.

The crossing has raised concerns that smugglers may be attempting to establish new routes towards Hampshire and other areas of the South Coast, potentially placing pressure on emergency and border services outside Kent.

‘Deeply troubling’

Conservative Isle of Wight East MP Joe Robertson described the development as “deeply troubling”.

He said: “It is deeply concerning that people smugglers appear to be using new routes to traffic people into the country.

“The Isle of Wight is a very long way from France and much further west than Kent but it doesn’t seem to have deterred them.”

Hampshire and Isle of Wight Police and Crime Commissioner Donna Jones also warned that the region was not prepared for a significant change in the routes being used.

There are around 120 miles of coastline between Dover and Portsmouth, including numerous towns and popular seaside resorts.

The dinghy was intercepted by lifeboat crews from the Isle of Wight as it approached the South Coast after reportedly travelling part of its journey under the observation of the French Coastguard.

Those onboard were subsequently taken ashore at Eastney.

Hundreds protest in Portsmouth

The arrival prompted a major police operation after around 500 protesters descended on Portsmouth, leading to a tense overnight stand-off with public-order officers.

Masked demonstrators were seen blocking routes around Eastney Marina, while police equipped with riot shields attempted to maintain access to the area.

The scenes followed anti-migrant protests which had also caused disruption around the Port of Dover on Saturday.

Jones warned that a shift away from the Strait of Dover could become a “significant issue” for the Government, pointing out that considerable infrastructure and investment already exist in Kent to deal with small-boat arrivals.

She said Portsmouth was “not set up for it”.

‘This is just the start’

The Police and Crime Commissioner also warned that further crossings into Hampshire could lead to larger protests.

She said: “This is just the start; if this continues, these numbers will grow from the protesters.”

Jones said those who gathered in Portsmouth had “largely” been peaceful and were making the point that they did not want the city to become a destination for Channel crossings.

The development comes as smugglers are reported to be using increasingly large boats carrying greater numbers of people, while the Normandy crossing suggests gangs may also be experimenting with significantly longer routes.

Those brought ashore in Portsmouth were expected to be transferred away from Hampshire for routine immigration processing.

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