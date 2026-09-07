Man and woman found stabbed to death inside Blackburn home as murder suspect arrested

A murder investigation has been launched after a man and woman were found stabbed to death inside a house in Blackburn.

Lancashire Police were called to a property in Hardman Street at around 8.22am on Monday, September 7, following reports that two people had been seriously injured.

Emergency services, including North West Ambulance Service, attended but the man and woman were pronounced dead at the scene.

Neither victim has yet been formally identified, and post-mortem examinations are due to take place.

Detectives have arrested a man in his 40s on suspicion of murder. He remains in police custody for questioning.

Major investigation under way

A police cordon remains in place around the property and is expected to remain for several days while forensic examinations and other enquiries are carried out.

Lancashire Constabulary said: “Our thoughts are with their loved ones at this distressing time.

“We have a dedicated team of officers assigned to this case, carrying out CCTV, house-to-house and forensic enquiries in the area.

“There is currently a scene on at the property and will remain in place over the coming days.

“You will continue to see an increased police presence in the area, as we conduct enquiries and provide reassurance.

“If you have any information or concerns, please stop one of our officers for a chat.”

Police appeal for CCTV and dashcam footage

Detectives are appealing for anyone who saw or heard anything suspicious in the area during the previous 24 hours to come forward.

Police are particularly interested in CCTV, dashcam, mobile phone and doorbell footage which could assist the investigation.

Anyone with information can email [email protected] or call 101, quoting log 0252 of September 7, 2026.

The arrested man has not been charged, and the investigation remains ongoing.