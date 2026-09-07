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SHOT IN THE NECK Man shot in throat with suspected BB gun as armed police and air ambulance deployed in Warminster

Man shot in throat with suspected BB gun as armed police and air ambulance deployed in Warminster

A man has been taken to hospital after being shot in the throat with what police believe was a BB gun during a disturbance in Warminster.

Emergency services were called to St Andrews Road at around 10.30pm on Sunday, September 6, following reports of a disturbance at an address.

A man in his 30s was found with a pellet wound to his throat, prompting a significant emergency response.

Dorset and Somerset Air Ambulance landed nearby while armed police officers were also deployed to the incident.

The injured man was taken to hospital for treatment.

Wiltshire Police have described his injury as minor, and it is understood he has since been discharged from hospital.

Officers believe the injury was caused by a BB gun.

Man arrested on suspicion of GBH with intent

Firearms officers arrested a 40-year-old man on suspicion of inflicting grievous bodily harm with intent.

He remained in police custody following the arrest.

Wiltshire Police are now appealing for witnesses or anyone with information about what happened to come forward.

A force spokesperson said: “We are appealing for anyone who may have witnessed what took place or has any other information call 101 quoting log 364 of yesterday’s date (06/09).”

Police enquiries into the circumstances surrounding the incident are continuing.

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